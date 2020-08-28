Herbalife pays $123m to resolve Chinese bribery claims

Herbalife has agreed to pay about $123m to resolve claims from US authorities alleging that the nutritional supplement group paid bribes to advance its business in China.

The Department of Justice accused Herbalife of bribing Chinese officials, including in government agencies, in order to obtain direct selling licenses, influence government investigations and remove negative reports in state-controlled media. The alleged misconduct was said to have occurred between 2007 and 2016.

The DoJ said on Friday that it reached a deferred-prosecution agreement with Herbalife to resolve a count of conspiracy to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a federal anti-bribery statute. Herbalife agreed to pay a criminal fine of more than $55m in addition to admitting criminal conduct, according to the DoJ.

“By engaging in a decade-long scheme to falsify its books and records to conceal corrupt and other improper payments to Chinese officials and state-owned entities, Herbalife misrepresented important information made available to investors,” said Brian Rabbitt, acting assistant attorney-general for the DoJ’s criminal division.

In a related action, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Herbalife would pay more than $67m to settle claims that it violated accounting…