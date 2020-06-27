Instead, the 22-year-old has been mostly isolated at her mother’s home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, while facing an unexpected toll on her mental health.

“The end of March, beginning of April, I stayed in my room,” Harris told CNN. “My body just wasn’t processing my new normal. I was sad, I was depressed. I just felt so terrible about everything that was going on.”

For Dr. Gary Small, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, the pandemic has been “an assault on everyone’s mental health,” but young people have significantly more challenges.

“They haven’t had an opportunity to solve problems and be resilient because they don’t know how to get through some of these issues,” Small said. “You have worries about your future, your career, establishing relationships.”

“And I think the uncertainty that the virus presents really adds insult to injury,” that he added.

Harris had to move out of her dorm at Georgia State University and take the last of her college classes on line. The sudden transition, she says, light emitting diode her to prevent sharing her emotions and not open with the others about her feelings. Harris said she’s got not been medically diagnosed and just isn’t getting specialized help.

To deal with her symptoms, Harris says she’s pushed herself to talk with family, exercised more, and stepped back from watching TV and being on social media.

Another thing that can help address both the virus and the anxiety of this pandemic is wearing a mask while in public, said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent.

“It’s a way to show that you are less likely to infect someone else and a reminder that we are all in this together,” Gupta said.

While not all feelings of anxiety translate into long-term conditions, Small says the stress could impact the immune system, which can be key to fighting Covid-19.

“So it’s clear that there is a connection between our minds and our bodies,” Small said. “And if we heal our minds, it will fortify our bodies.”

Harris knows that her life may well not return to normal or she might not proceed to New York yet, but also for now, she’s excited to begin working remotely this summer.

“That’s the one thing that has stayed consistent and I’m very excited about,” she said.