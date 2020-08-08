Henry Ruggs makes insane one-handed catch in Raiders training camp (Video)

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama CrimsonTide (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round choice is currently impressing in training camp

Entering the NFL Draft, the expectation was that the Las Vegas Raiders would target among the 3 leading pass receivers in the class. Luckily for the Raiders, an early operate on quarterbacks and offending deals with permitted them to have their choice of the litter. To the shock of nobody, the Raiders followed previous owner Al Davis’ enduring custom of taking the fastest person in the draft. This year, it was Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III.

While Ruggs was significant at Tuscaloosa, numerous forecasted him to be taken after colleague Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDeeLamb But begin, you understand head coach Jon Gruden likes to believe outside package!

On Friday, Ruggs showed his worth to Gruden and basic supervisor Mike Mayock by making a jumping one-handed catch throughout trainingcamp Seriously, you need to see it to think it. Words can’t do it justice.

Ruggs appearing like a super star currently

Quarterback Derek Carr needed to be very amazed after seeing the novice haul in that 50-50 ball with relative ease. That’s something he’s been doing not have since the Raiders inexplicably traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in2018 Considering the …