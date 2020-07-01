HENRY DEEDES: Outflanked… but Boris bulldozed his way out of trouble at PMQs with Sir Keir 

Even when Sir Keir Starmer gets the greater of Boris Johnson at PMQs, as he did yesterday, it’s hard to declare him the outright victor.

For all of the Labour leader’s clever clogs queries and forensic abilities, he remains the most insipid figure at the despatch box. Drab. Dull.

Must provide the news bulletin boys who decide which clips to employ a right headache.

Trouble is he is such a lawyer. Not the type of glamorous slick shooter you see in US legal dramas, dressed tip-to-toe in Armani and yelling ‘objection, your honour!’ with manly vigour.

Even when Sir Keir Starmer gets the greater of Boris Johnson at PMQs, as he did yesterday, it’s hard to declare him the outright victor

No, Sir Keir is really a real life legal eagle, one of those prodding, probing bods obsessed with statistics and mind-numbing details that leave poor jurors bamboozled.

Yesterday that he zoned in on the Prime Minister’s decision to reintroduce lockdown restrictions in Leicester following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

He accused the Government of reacting to the flare-up far too slowly.

Back in those ghoulish days of high death tolls, Boris shrivelled at this line of questioning. But now he comes out swinging.

That would be to say, that he denies all. ‘We acted decisively,’ he insisted.

Sir Keir’s bundle of evidence did perhaps not corroborate this. Apparently the Government had not provided Leicester with sufficient testing data. Eek! Data alert.

He reeled off some flim-flam about ‘pillar one’ and ‘pillar two’ data not being offered to the neighborhood authorities. Pillar one data? Sorry, m’lud. Lost me already, I’m afraid.

For all the Labour leader’s clever clogs queries and forensic abilities, that he remains probably the most insipid figure at the despatch box. Drab. Dull.

Once again, Boris insisted his opponent was mistaken. Leicester had all the data. They were pillar to create with data. Sir Keir was talking tripe, piffle, balderdash.

Sir Keir sighed. When Boris swats him away clumsily such as this, a thick crinkle develops in the middle of the Starmer’s forehead.

It’s that same expression you see among exasperated holidaymakers at dreaded car rental kiosks.

The Labour leader then looked to the Government’s stuttering ensure that you trace system which that he said still wasn’t working properly.

Course it’s working, Boris insisted triumphantly. It was a ‘great achievement on the part of the complete population!’

That look of angst reappeared on Sir Keir’s face. Back in his courtroom days presumably right now he’d be seeking to treat the PM as a hostile witness.

Starmer then accused the PM of ‘brushing away’ this problem.

Had these words been uttered by Blair or Brown, they might have sounded more aggressive and so generated more anger round the Labour benches.

Instead they stayed largely quiet.

Trouble is he’s this kind of lawyer. Not the sort of glamorous slick shooter you see in US legal dramas, dressed tip-to-toe in Armani and yelling ‘objection, your honour!’ with manly vigour

However, they did perk up somewhat as attention turned to the Prime Minister’s economic recovery plans which Starmer thought to be insufficient.

The PM palmed him off such as a Baptist minister deriding a non-believer. ‘We are going to build, build, build and deliver jobs, jobs, jobs!’ he cried.

This might have been a good time for Sir Keir to inform the PM, as he is will not to do, he would hold him to the ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ pledge after the Government’s furloughing scheme concludes.

Not even probably the most boosterish of us believe it’s going to be such a thing less than a bloodbath.

But alternatively he embarked on a lecture with doom-laden percentages and figures.

Naturally Boris was not interested, launching instead in to his pre-prepared finale: ‘We will be the builders; they truly are the blockers.

We are the doers; they are the ditherers. We will get on with it and take this country forward.’ Tory MPs cheered madly.

Their man had been outflanked at every turn but the PM had just bulldozed his way out of trouble.

The session did at least provoke one revelation of significance when Boris later agreed with James Sunderland (Con, Bracknell) that China was now in ‘clear and serious breach’ of the Sino-British joint declaration following its actions in Hong Kong, and the UK would therefore be offering relevant citizens an opportunity to settle here.

Most welcome they’ll certainly be too, if we can find anywhere to accommodate them. Looks like Boris will have to get his ‘build, build, build’ pledge ready to go even fast.