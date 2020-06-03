Henry Cejudo Says He’s In Talks To Fight Ryan Garcia In Saudi Arabia



Henry Cejudo is DEAD SERIOUS about boxing Ryan Garcia … and says there’s already been discuss cash and a location for the scrap.

TMZ Sports talked to 33-year-old Cejudo — contemporary off his UFC retirement — and Triple C made it clear his ongoing beef with 21-year-old Garcia ain’t only for the Gram … he legit desires to field the undefeated pugilist.

“I really don’t think [Ryan Garcia’s] that good. I really don’t, and I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I can make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya,” Cejudo tells us.

“I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience and we wanna make this happen.”

But, this ain’t only a pipe dream … Cejudo says his staff has already been in talks with promoters, and the money and placement are there to make this tremendous combat a actuality.

Henry says the combat may go down in Saudi Arabia … including, “We got the money guy that’s willing to pay both of us. It’s just up to little Ryan candy Garcia to sign that contract.”

FYI — Saudi Arabia is changing into a giant participant within the boxing world … and even hosted 2019’s blockbuster rematch, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz II.

The trash discuss did not cease there … Henry additionally despatched a message to King Ry.

“Ryan Garcia, you absolutely make me sick man. I would make you bend the knee so quick, you have no idea. You can throw about 100 punches, but it only takes one of mine to make you bend the knee, so sign the contract baby!”



Remember, Garcia just lately advised us he too is critical about boxing Cejudo … and is even involved in an MMA bout with the long run Hall of Famer.