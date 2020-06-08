Henry Cejudo Says He’d Unretire from UFC For One Fight, Calls Out Volkanovski



Play video content

Exclusive TMZSports.com

QUADRUPLE C?!!

Maybe … because Henry Cejudo says he’s already considering appearing out of retirement from MMA for just one last fight … and he is got his sites set on Alexander Volkanovski.

FYI, Volkanovski is the current UFC Featherweight champ — so, Triple C is actually saying that he wants to upgrade to Quadruple C!!

Cejudo already has 2 UFC championship belts and an Olympic gold medal on his resume … but says the ability to add a 3rd UFC title is something that he couldn’t avoid.

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning … it would be Alexander Volkanovski.”

“I want a 3rd title because I want to be different,” Cejudo tells TMZ Sports … “To go into the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

FYI, Volkanovski is a stud — he is got an expert record of 21-1 and hasn’t lost since 2013 … nearly 7 years ago.

Cejudo says he has other available choices too — including a possible boxing match with 21-year-old sensation Ryan Garcia.

As we previously reported, Cejudo says he is already had talks about fighting Ryan in Saudi Arabia.

Remember, Cejudo unexpectedly announced his retirement from MMA right back on May 9 after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.