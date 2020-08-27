Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not join the national team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches – Panorama

Armenian National team will start the preparation ahead of UEFA Nations League C league group 2 matches versus North Macedonia and Estonia.

As the Football Federation reports, in the frames of the preparations, our team will have a training school from August 31 to September 3 in FFA technical center/football academy. The head coach Joaquin Caparros has actually contacted 23 gamers. The leading gamer of the national team, ROMA A.S, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not consisted of in the list.

Commenting on Mkhitaryan’s lack, Caparros kept in mind that he had actually held telephone call withMkhitaryan “He spoke to me on the phone and told me that he could not join the national team at the moment. Last time he played was against Sevilla on August 6, he is on vacation nor, hasn’t trained and is not fit. Henrikh added, that he could not fully show his abilities and promised to join national team in October and make a full contribution to the team,” stated the head coach.

As to the lack of forwards Gevorg Ghazaryan and Sargis Adamyan, Caparros stated the gamer is is hurt, while Sargis is on his method to recuperate. We do not wish to run the risk of and chose not to call them this time.