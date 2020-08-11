Henrikh Mkhitaryan: the story and the future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s story is a deeply compelling one.

The Yerevan-born forward, after all, had a childhood that was somewhat troubled due to the passing of his father at just seven years of age.

The fact that, through such a difficult time, Mkhitaryan still had the courage and mental fortitude to progress through the ranks at FC Pyunik is testament to him.

The Armenian enjoyed great success with Ակադեմիա Akademiya (The Academy); after making his professional debut at just 17 in 2006, he scored an impressive 30 goals in 70 appearances whilst inspiring the Kentron outfit to four consecutive Armenian Premier League titles, including a double in his final year.

In Ukraine, Mkhitaryan progressed his career further: only a year after joining Metalurh Donetsk in 2009, he became the club’s youngest ever captain at just 21.

Mkhitaryan’s natural ability as an attacking midfielder, a second striker or an inverted winger is well-documented, but the fact he attained captaincy with Methadone highlights his commitment and leadership qualities, which are rarely found in one so talented.

A $7.5 million move to Ukraine’s most popular club, Shakhtar Donetsk, soon followed and it was at the Olimpiyskiy where he announced himself on the European stage.

Not only was Mkhitaryan continually winning domestic cups and titles, breaking records en route, he was also getting acclaim for his technique and commitment.

He thrived most for Shakhtar in a central role, just behind Luiz Adriano, which is where he acted as a fulcrum for the link-up play in the final third.

Mkhitaryan drew opposing defenders away, which often created space for the likes of Willian, Adriano and Douglas Costa to take advantage, making him crucial to the setup.

Borussia Dortmund promptly cottoned onto the forward’s influence and, after some negotiation, the Champions League runners-up agreed a €27.5 million deal – the biggest fee in their history at the time – which was a huge show of faith.



Mkhitaryan was among Dortmund’s chief stars in 2013-14 and though injuries undermined his progress the following year, he was voted the Bundesliga Players’ Player of the Season in 2015-16 with as many as 15 assists, earning him a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils made Mkhitaryan one of four high-profile summer additions along with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly in their efforts to challenge for the Premier League title.

Perhaps surprisingly, manager Jose Mourinho did not use Mkhitaryan instantly, with just one league start until December – but it could be argued that this helped keep him fresh for a great run of form in the Europa League in the second half of that season.

Rather than kick on from scoring in the 2-0 Final victory over Ajax, though, Mkhitaryan remained a peripheral figure of Mourinho’s domestic squad and the club were happy to send him to Arsenal as a sweetener for their deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan showed flashes of quality in the English capital but there, his level of performance dropped slightly and thus the Gunners have been left with a declining 31-year-old on big wages.

Unai Emery’s solution was to loan the Armenian out to Roma, where he felt sufficiently comfortable to extend his loan deal to the end of the Serie A season – but had been hit by injuries and now his permanent contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the month.

The Gunners, 3/1 with Betway as of 10th August for a top four finish next season, are unlikely to extend his existing deal.

Whoever is interested in signing Mkhitaryan on a free must consider two things.

Firstly, his ability: the forward’s elusive movement, precise technique, accurate shooting, audacious vision, crafty dribbling, control, skill and trickery, all mixed in with an infectious work rate, makes him a fantastic player.

Secondly, though, Mkhitaryan has not had an easy time of things in recent seasons at Manchester United or Arsenal – though he has been happy at Roma, where he praised his teammates “character and ambition” after a 3-2 win over Torino secured fifth spot and a place in the Europa League group stage.

Elements of the pace he had earlier in his career is going out of his game, which can limit his dribbling ability to some extent.

That means Mkhitaryan is likely to carry less of a threat on the counter-attack – so he’s now essential an advanced playmaker that managers need to build their team around, with plenty of pace either side and ahead of him.

On top of that, injuries mean he could struggle to be available for as many games as he would ideally like and this might be a problem if his wage demands are high: few will want to pay anything close to the £180K-per-week he was on at Arsenal for a player that could spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines – it seems likely that he will leave North London.

Mkhitaryan is eager to remain at Roma for another few years and will hope he can agree a deal with I Giallorossi.

If not, a solution for Mkhitaryan could be a move to China or to America, where the wealth is available to match his wage demands, but where the standards at the elite level are not quite as demanding as they are in Europe.

Either way, this is the story of a player with great ability and an admirable work rate who has achieved great things in the game – it’s a shame he has not quite been able to reach the very pinnacle of world football, but he has much to be proud of.