Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanks Arsenal, club’s former boss – Panorama

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has actually required to Facebook to thank Arsenal and club’s former supervisor Arsene Wenger after the Armenian global signed a long-term handle Roma as he ended his agreement with Arsenal by shared approval.

” I’m pleased to reveal that I have actually completely signed up with the Giallorossi,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

“Firstly, I wish to thank Arsenal, its workers and the countless Gunners, all whom supported me over the previous year and a half. An unique thanks goes to Arsene Wenger for having actually brought me to the club and for his rely on me.

“Now the preparation starts with my brand-new difficulty and my 2nd year experience in Serie A.

“I love the city of Roma, I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!”

Mkhitaryan invested last season on loan with the Italian side, scoring 9 objectives in 22 Serie A looks as Roma protected a 5th- location surface.