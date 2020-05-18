Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes to stay at Roma – Panorama

Armenian nationwide staff captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals he needs to stay at Roma and targets a spot within the Champions League subsequent season.

As Football Italia experiences, Mkhitaryan’s future within the Italian capital is unsure, as Arsenal and Roma are but to agree on the attacking midfielder’s future.

“From the first day I arrived in Rome, I felt good in the city and with the team,” he instructed throughout an interview with the Armenian Embassy.

“It would clearly be good to stay right here. The major goal is to attain the Champions League and to win titles.

“Serie A has its particularities, many underestimates it, nevertheless it’s fascinating as a championship. Perhaps it’s not prefer it was 20 years in the past, however I’m glad to see the competitors persevering with to develop and my mortgage from final yr speaks for itself.

“I’m happy to play in Italy. I had heard the fans here were crazy in a good way. But I didn’t think they really were. I’m very happy to play for Roma and their fans.”