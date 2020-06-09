Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder wants permanent Roma move after loan expires | Football News





Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Roma all through his loan spell

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says that he wants a permanent transfer from Arsenal to Roma when his loan deal expires.

Mkhitaryan, 31, joined Serie A side Roma on a season-long loan in September 2019 and scored six goals in 17 appearances ahead of the season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roma would not have an option to trigger a computerized permanent move to for the Armenia midfielder by the end of his loan deal, but the player himself says he hopes Arsenal in addition to Roma may agree a deal breaker so they can remain in the particular Italian funds for “another few years”.

“I don’t know how much time I’m likely to stay in this article,’ this individual told the particular Futbol together with Grant Wahl podcast.

“I such as Rome like a city in addition to Roma like a club, If only I could keep here much longer but difficult up to me personally.

“I’m performing my greatest, I’m coaching, I’m studying Italian to enhance so a few see after that happen subsequent.

“The club plus the philosophy in the manager fits me. I’m very happy to learn this type of soccer because it tends to make me experience pleasure, much more me take pleasure in playing soccer. It’s the sole reason, I assume.

“Of course, I’d like to end up being at Roma next period and not just subsequent season, another few years. I actually still have up with Arsenal, it’s not as much as me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they concur the the transfer payment.

“If I’m never going to stay in Roma and also have to go back to Arsenal, I’m not really complaining.”

Mkhitaryan became a member of Arsenal 2018 in a swap-deal with Manchester United with regard to Alexis Sanchez. The midfielder’s contract in the Emirates Stadium is due to run out in summer time of 2021.