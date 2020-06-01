Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Floyd’s death was homicide resulting from being restrained

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine stated his workplace won’t be charging a bar proprietor who fatally shot a black protester Saturday evening throughout protests in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

Kleine, talking at a information convention as we speak, stated that the choice to not cost the proprietor within the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock got here after a evaluate of a number of movies of the incident.

“When we viewed the evidence — myself, my chief deputy — we viewed it with all the homicide detectives that that were involved in this case and the command staff of the Omaha Police Department,” Kleine stated.

“There wasn’t any big disagreement with regard to about what happened here as far as this being something that led to self-defense and the use of deadly force,” Kleine added.

The incident, which occurred exterior a bar known as The Gatsby at round 11 p.m., started when protesters pushed the bar proprietor’s father to the bottom, Kleine defined.

The proprietor, who was armed with a handgun, proceeded to intervene. A scuffle with a gaggle of protesters ensued and the proprietor ended up firing a number of pictures, one in all which struck Scurlock within the clavicle, killing him, Kleine stated.

“I certainly wish that none of this would have happened,” Kleine stated. “It’s a senseless death.”

The incident gained consideration on social media with main figures like actress Gabrielle Union and gun management activist Shannon Watts tweeting about it.

Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne demanded that Kleine “charge [the owner] with the senseless murder of James Spurlock” in a tweet final evening.

However, as we speak, Kleine famous his frustration with these feedback and pointed to the video proof as being key to his choice.

“Statements that are made without foundation or knowledge about the case are irresponsible — they’re reckless,” he stated.

“We have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it’s not self-defense,” Kleine defined.

“The officers that were involved in the investigation said we don’t think there’s any way we can move forward at this point,” he added.

Kleine additionally identified that “there isn’t any audio that we have that shows any racial slurs” and, after reviewing the proof, he would not really feel that the proprietor was “somebody who walked out and was trying to hunt down somebody.”