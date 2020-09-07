Henderson ready to embrace Man Utd ‘pressure’ after proving that loan system works

The highly-rated goalkeeper is back at Old Trafford, with a new contract penned, after catching the eye across two spells at Sheffield United

Dean Henderson is ready to embrace the “pressure” of being a Manchester United player after proving that the loan system works for players with ambition and potential.

The highly-rated goalkeeper finds himself back at Old Trafford after taking in two productive spells at Sheffield United.

Stints at Bramall Lane allowed the 23-year-old to experience promotion into the Premier League and life among the elite.

He has earned call-ups to the senior England squad along the way, while a new contract has been signed with his parent club.

David de Gea continues to provide serious competition for places with the Red Devils, with Henderson having to be patient in pursuit of the breakthrough he craves most, but the confident custodian feels he is well placed to take on another challenge.

He told United’s official website of picking up valuable experience elsewhere: “You have got to go out and embrace it with confidence, with the Manchester United badge on your chest. Embrace every moment, have a great time and I’m sure you’ll learn so much.

“I have been fortunate as I’ve had really good loan spells but it comes from yourself. You’ve got to believe in yourself…