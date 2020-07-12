Henderson and McCoy lead tributes to Barry Geraghty | Racing News

Nicky Henderson and Sir Tony McCoy led the tributes to Barry Geraghty following his retirement from the saddle.

The 40-year-old has had the curtain down on a glittering riding career that spanned more than 2 decades and included 43 winners at the Cheltenham Festival and a Grand National victory aboard Monty’s Pass in 2003.

Following the enforced retirement of Mick Fitzgerald in 2008, Geraghty was appointed stable jockey to Henderson, and the pair formed a formidable partnership – winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Bobs Worth and the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Sprinter Sacre in 2013.

Five years ago, that he took over from McCoy as retained rider to leading owner JP McManus – and together with Henderson, the trio landed a complete host of major prizes, including two of the final three Champion Hurdles with Buveur D’Air and Epatante.

Henderson told PA Media: “It’s a sad day, but at the same time I’m sure Barry knew in his own mind that the full time had come.

“It’s a pity we did not get to finish the growing season. But that being said, to ride five winners at Cheltenham in March means he is really gone out in a blaze of glory, which is great.

“He’s been an excellent friend, and we’ve had some wonderful times together. Even before Mick had to retire, he rode plenty of winners for us, and when Mick did have to call it each day, Barry was the obvious man to go to.

“I had good young lads like Nico (de Boinville) and Jerry McGrath, but they probably weren’t quite ready to take over everything, and I felt I needed to add some experience to the squad.

“Barry was great each day, but there is no doubt that he was especially good on the big days. He obviously rode a lot of JP’s horses for people in recent years, and you throw in Sprinter Sacre and Bobs Worth – it has been amazing.

“Bobs Worth was especially special, because I actually bought him from Barry and that he ended up winning at three consecutive Cheltenham Festivals. He was an effective legend of a horse – rather like Barry, who is a legend of a jockey.

“He’s been an enormous help to the team, and we will miss him a lot. He’s a lovely guy who has had a great career, and he proved at Cheltenham this year he was still at the top of his game.”

McCoy had plenty of battles with Geraghty in the saddle before his retirement in 2015 – and has only praise for his former weighing-room colleague and friend.

McCoy said: “We can all have opinions on jockeys, but you only only need to have a look at his CV to see his class as a rider.

“I’d imagine he might have liked to go out at Fairyhouse, his local track, or Punchestown, but Cheltenham was where he showed his true class – and for him to go out after riding five winners there is certainly the perfect ending really.

“He was a brilliant jockey and a really good lad. The racing public has been very lucky to watch him for the last 20-odd years – jockeys like Barry Geraghty don’t come around too often.”

Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus, said: “We’ve had a great five years together – he is a top man and brilliant to assist.

“He’s been an excellent jockey, and it’s great to see him escaping . in one piece and on his own terms. He’s gone out at the very top and was never riding better – not many lads get the opportunity to venture out like that in the jumping game, so I’m delighted for him.

“When he had that fall in Liverpool (Aintree) last year and broke his leg, I’ve to admit I thought it would be tough for him to keep coming back. For him to keep coming back like that he did, have the season he’d and ride five winners in Cheltenham was incredible.

“He’s a good judge, and I wish him well for the future.”

Asked whether a replacement for Geraghty since the leading owner’s principal jockey would be announced, Berry added: “I’d imagine we’ll just be carrying on as we are, but nothing is set in stone.”

Along with Sprinter Sacre, probably the best horse Geraghty rode was the remarkable Moscow Flyer, who he guided to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on two occasions.

Moscow Flyer’s trainer Jessica Harrington said: “I spoke to Barry today, and we reminisced about all the things we did and didn’t do. He thanked me for everything I did so for him – but as I said to him, he did a lot for me personally as well.

“He’s been a great jockey and he is a great person to choose it. I was lucky I came across him at the same time Moscow Flyer was around, and they formed a great partnership.

“We had our arguments, like any good relationship should have – it’s good to get these things out! But we’d some wonderful days together over the years and got on great more often than not.

“He was obviously a great jockey, but he was an unbelievable big-race jockey. He was always a man for the big occasion, but at the same time he’d give it everything for a small winner somewhere too.

“Moscow Flyer winning his second Champion Chase obviously sticks out, as well as his win in the Tingle Creek – that was an incredible day.”

Geraghty won the Champion Chase on five occasions in all – also striking gold aboard Henderson’s set of Sprinter Sacre and Finian’s Rainbow, along with the Colm Murphy-trained Big Zeb

“He’s one of the greats – a proper big-race jockey,” said Murphy.

“I’ve known Barry a long time, and he’s a great person. We were lucky to have him riding on some big days – we obviously had some great days together with Big Zeb, particularly winning the Queen Mother.”

With Geraghty following Ruby Walsh into retirement, three-time champion jockey Davy Russell may be the elder statesmen of the the Irish National Hunt game.

He said: “He’s a top-class fella and a fantastic jockey. We’re roughly exactly the same age, but he must have been a professional while I was still an amateur – and I idolised him.

“What a lot of people do not realise is how tough he is and how brave he was as a rider – he was shocking brave. He was always an excellent, tough competitor, but I didn’t realise until later in my career how tough he was – he could be literally made from iron!

“He’s a great man to be around and he’ll be sorely missed.”