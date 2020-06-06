Hemp tabbouleh recipe

This grain-free version is really a tasty change of pace to conventional tabbouleh made out of bulgar. Hemp are tiny cream-and-green-coloured seeds that look a little like a round sesame seed. They have a mild flavour and an incredible creamy texture, which is delicious in salads like this.

Prep time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the salad

165g cooked chickpeas

20g flat-leaf parsley leaves

20g fresh mint leaves

45g toasted pine nuts

45g hemp seeds

1 small red onion, sliced

Grated zest of 1 organic lemon

4-5 medium heirloom tomatoes (about 700g) in various colours

Cold-pressed olive oil, for serving

Flaky sea salt, for serving

For the dressing

2 tablespoon(s) cold-pressed essential olive oil

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp raw honey or pure maple syrup

Pinch of fine sea salt

METHOD

In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas until grain-size. Put them in a large bowl. Finely chop the parsley and mint leaves, and add the herbs to the chickpeas. Add the pine nuts, hemp seeds, sliced onion, and lemon zest to the chickpea mixture. Make the dressing by whisking the essential olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt together in a small bowl. Pour this on the salad, tossing to combine. Slice the tomatoes into thick steaks and arrange them on individual plates. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt. Spoon the tabbouleh salad over the tomatoes, and serve.

Recipe from My New Roots by Sarah Britton (Bluebird, £16.99). Order a copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.