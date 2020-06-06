Hemp tabbouleh recipe

This grain-free version is really a tasty change of pace to conventional tabbouleh made out of bulgar. Hemp are tiny cream-and-green-coloured seeds that look a little like a round sesame seed. They have a mild flavour and an incredible creamy texture, which is delicious in salads like this.
Prep time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
For the salad
- 165g cooked chickpeas
- 20g flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 20g fresh mint leaves
- 45g toasted pine nuts
- 45g hemp seeds
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- Grated zest of 1 organic lemon
- 4-5 medium heirloom tomatoes (about 700g) in various colours
- Cold-pressed olive oil, for serving
- Flaky sea salt, for serving
For the dressing
- 2 tablespoon(s) cold-pressed essential olive oil
- 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ tsp raw honey or pure maple syrup
- Pinch of fine sea salt
METHOD
- In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas until grain-size. Put them in a large bowl. Finely chop the parsley and mint leaves, and add the herbs to the chickpeas.
- Add the pine nuts, hemp seeds, sliced onion, and lemon zest to the chickpea mixture.
- Make the dressing by whisking the essential olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt together in a small bowl. Pour this on the salad, tossing to combine.
- Slice the tomatoes into thick steaks and arrange them on individual plates.
- Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt. Spoon the tabbouleh salad over the tomatoes, and serve.
Recipe from My New Roots by Sarah Britton (Bluebird, £16.99). Order a copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.