Hemel Hempstead thug gets 9 years’ jail for brutal attack of ex

A violent thug who performed a ‘sustained and repeated’ attack on his girlfriend was jailed for nine years and eight months today.

Ryan Brady’s partner was hospitalised for five days over Christmas after the 26 year old from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, repeatedly beat her.

Luton Crown Court heard she was treated for a head injury, multiple rib fractures, injuries to her chest, lungs and kidneys and bruising to her legs and arms.

Prosecutor Simon Ward said the couple had been in a relationship since 2013 but after he lost his job he started initially to become violent towards her.

In early December last year they’d argued and he ordered her to have on the floor, where he hit her with a meat tenderiser, causing swelling and bruising to her arm.

Then on 21 December that he was driving her in his black BMW to her mother’s home once they got into a disagreement about how she had not made plans with him for the next week.

He then proceeded to punched her in the face in-front of an infant.

After dropping the little one off, Brady drove to a country lane where he parked up, dragged her out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the ribs, stopping each time a car went past.

During the attack that he also took her phone from her and made threats to kill her.

He drove into Berkhamsted and pulled up nearby the railway line where that he grabbed her hair, punched her in the head and kneed her in the ribs.

The prosecutor went on: ‘They went home and as soon as they were inside that he told her that believing he previously calmed down was the worst mistake she might have made.

‘He kicked and stamped on her multiple times. He grabbed her throat so she couldn’t breath. She felt light-headed and dizzy. He pushed her to the floor and stamped and kicked her.

‘The violence proceeded for 20 minutes. Then he said he would ‘smoke’ to relax. He said he was sorry she was in pain however, not sorry he had caused it because she deserved it.’

Brady, who had a previous conviction for battery on a former partner when he was 17, shared with her she needed seriously to show she cared therefore the next morning she apologised to him and tried to show him some affection, said Mr Ward.

But that he told her to ‘F**k off’ and then jumped on top of her, strangled her and put his knee in to her ribs.

He threw her to the ground and stamped on her ribs multiple times.

In a bid to escape, the victim told him she needed the bathroom and once inside she texted her brother to call the police.

When officers arrived the lady appeared pale and nervous with dried blood on her behalf lips.

She was whispering as she talked and collapsed on her solution to Watford Hospital.

His ex-girlfriend was an inpatient for five days over the Christmas period and missed seeing her son take his first steps.

A CT scan conducted at the hospital showed rib fractures from the sooner attack.

Brady was arrested at the house but claimed that he did not understand just why the police are there.

He appeared for sentence today having earlier in the day pleaded guilty to evoking the victim grievous bodily harm with intent on 21 and 22 December this past year. He had also admitted causing her actual bodily harm earlier in the day that month.

In a victim statement, she said she feels liberated that he can’t hurt her anymore but feared what he might do when he could be released.

She said she now no longer needed seriously to worry about wearing nice things or make-up because that he was not there to ask her who she was trying to impress.

Defending, Nicholas Evans said: ‘He acknowledges this is a very serious offence. He accepts full responsibility for everything that he’s got done.’

He said Brady had opted into a deep depression after losing his job and was smoking strong cannabis that caused him to behave in a irrational way.

Mr Evans said he accepts the relationship is finished and wishes the victim to move on in her life. He said he previously been identified as having Tourette’s and ADHD.

Jailing him, Judge Rebecca Herbert said: ‘The ongoing effects on her behalf continue. She suffered horrific injuries and was in a wheelchair for time. She suffered anxiety, nightmares and sleeplessness.’

She told Brady that he posed an ‘ongoing risk to women with whom he could be in a relationship.’

The judge made an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

DC Vicky Sexton, who investigated the case, said: ‘Brady’s victim was put through the most horrific ordeal, not merely over these two days but throughout the entirety of their relationship.

‘In this incident she sustained serious injuries, including multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a 50 per cent laceration across one of her kidneys and liver damage.

‘I hope this sentence brings some comfort to her; she suffered a great deal of trauma because of Brady.

‘I’d like to simply take this possibility to commend her for the bravery she’s shown, for the duration of both the investigation and the court case.

‘I hope Brady uses his time in prison to think on his behaviour, and the needless putting up with he’s caused his victim.’