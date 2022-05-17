Home Armenia Helsinki Committee of Armenia calls for elimination of disproportionate force and violence... Armenia Helsinki Committee of Armenia calls for elimination of disproportionate force and violence against peaceful participants | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Helsinki Committee of Armenia calls for elimination of disproportionate force and violence against peaceful participants | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “According to official data, 414 people were detained in 3.5 hours, but in reality the number is close to 600. This is the democratic... Armenia A case of depriving a person of more than 4 hours and 40 minutes of illegal freedom instead of 3 hours was registered at... Armenia “If you are not concerned about the case of the 5,000 killed boys, then in Armenia we, my parents, will administer justice and justice”... Recent Posts Jeff Bezos Remains the World’s Richest Man Despite Costly Divorce Anderson Cooper calls BS on Barr’s defense of Trump’s photo-op Delta variant warning: World Health Organization urges people to wear masks even if vaccinated Bill Gates predicted pandemic. Hear his advice now. Breaking down the electorate map 6 weeks ahead of the election Most Popular “These are the last days you stay here ․ The more peaceful the... The march of the resistance movement reached the government private houses, from where the representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed his speech to... The activities of the Communist Party have been banned in Ukraine The court decision to terminate the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine has entered into force, Gordon reported, citing the representative of the... Scholz and Zelensky said a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was possible German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Today, the Chancellor again discussed the military-humanitarian situation in Ukraine with the President... The parents of the killed servicemen demand that Nikol Pashinyan be arrested on charges... The parents and relatives of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war once again voiced their demand during a rally in France Square that... A contract soldier was injured after a mine explosion. The Ministry of Defence Private Armen Hrant Babayan, a contract soldier of one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the republic, was wounded by...