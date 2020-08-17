Helping those in need: Telehealth service brings medical care to local shelters | News Headlines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)– People without any permenant real estate are the ones in the most require of healthcare St. Louis County is blazing a trail in dealing with the uninsured with their Telehealth services.

The health department states these services are absolutely nothing brand-new. Beforehand, the shelters were transferring customers to the centers. With the Telehealth service, they can now reach more individuals.

“When they first started talking about Telehealth services, the first thing I said is this is going to revolutionize how we serve,” Loaves and Fishes Director Jacki Macintosh stated.

The company has actually been serving the homeless and low earnings households for thirty years. The focus is getting households off the streets and in safe, irreversible real estate.

“Those without permanent housing those are the ones who are in need of some of the best healthcare,” Ken Griffin from theSt Louis County Health Department stated.

Because of the barriers of getting to see a physician is difficult, Telehealth can serve customers in the shelter without them having to leave. Primary care, psychological health are amongst the different services provided.

“Instead of turning blind eye to them, rather of sending them to the ER to bog …