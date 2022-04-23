“Homeland” party council member Arsen Babayan referred to “Vanetsyan’s aide Aram Grigoryan distributes money to take part in protests “video posted on the Internet.

“I often advise Aram not to give in to his conscience. At any event, we are approached by people who have a living problem (I do not like the word beggar). You have all often noticed that those who want money approach famous people in groups, it is difficult to prevent it.

Aram has a method that only hurts him, he starts helping those people.

A video appeared on the Internet today, in which an episode I described above was filmed on Demirchyan Street last year. The video is quite old բավականին quite far from Freedom Square.

I would advise the authorities and the ambassadors on their special assignments not to suffer in vain, because helping people has remained a powerful mission for us. “I feel sorry for those who have logic, who think that the five or ten people whom Aram helped can play a big role in thousands of people,” Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.



