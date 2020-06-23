Help us test water quality across the US: is your water safe enough? | US news

Access to safe, clean running water is vital for the health of any community – a fundamental resource that has become much more important after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While running tap water is often the safest option for residents – and relying as an alternative on bottled water brings its own dilemmas and potential risks – confidence in US water has been hit recently.

There have been some high profile cases of contamination in drinking water, including from heavy metals, such as for example lead. More recently, concerns have grown about the danger of synthetic chemicals, including PFAS, which have been associated with a range of health issues.

Guardian US and Consumer Reports are partnering to test water systems across the country with volunteers in 120 different communities who’ll use a special testing kit to simply take samples which will then be analysed in a lab for any heavy metals or PFAS.

Would you want to help us test the water in your community? Is there a story about water quality where you live that you would like to tell us?

We need more assist in some states than in others, including:

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.

But we’re keen to listen to from you wherever your home is in the US. And please share this with anyone who you know who might be keen to participate.

Volunteer to be a water tester

Please get in touch through this form, hosted by our partners Consumer Reports. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only Consumer Reports and the Guardian may have access to your contributions.

To participate the testing project you will need to get water from a municipal system in the US, not a private well.

Tell us about your water supply experiences

As well as the testing project, we also wish to hear from readers who’ve a story to inform about their drinking water. If you’ve got a story that certain of our reporters should check out, please respond in this form, hosted by the Guardian, which only we and Consumer Reports will have usage of.





If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.