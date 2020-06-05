Help us map what is happening with public toilets across the UK | UK news

As lockdown restrictions start to ease across the UK, the continued closure of many public toilets is presenting large issues for folks eager to make the most of their time outdoor, these residing near well-liked seashores and sweetness spots, in addition to decision-makers in nationwide park and native councils who need to stability public security with elevated demand for services.

In Scotland, for instance, the nation’s nationwide parks are demanding pressing steering on reopening public toilets safely and persistently, after experiences of native residents close to seashores and sweetness spots discovering human excrement left by daytrippers.

We wish to map what is happening with public toilets across the UK, how the public is coping with out them and the way newly re-opened services are dealing with social distancing necessities.

Share your experiences

Are there public toilets re-opening close to you? If not, how are you coping with their closure? If they’re open, how are distancing and hygiene necessities being managed?

Do you’re employed for a neighborhood council or nationwide park? We’re particularly eager to listen to about how you intend for re-opening, and what well being and security steering you might be following.

You can get in contact by filling in the type beneath, anonymously if you want. Your responses are safe as the type is encrypted and solely the Guardian has entry to your contributions.

One of our journalists will keep up a correspondence for publication earlier than we publish, so please do depart contact particulars.





