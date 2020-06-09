Help the Hungry: Dizzee Rascal returns to his old neighbourhood to distribute emergency food supplies

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has returned to the east London neighbourhood during which he grew up to assist distribute meals and food parcels to folks in want throughout the coronavirus disaster.

The star helped volunteers at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, which is receiving very important supplies from The Independent’s Help the Hungry marketing campaign enchantment companion The Felix Project.

The MC spent his latest go to serving meals to dad and mom and their kids, and packing parcels containing sufficient food to make 5 meals for a household of 4.





Before the pandemic, the initiative solely equipped low-income dad and mom with food throughout the faculty holidays. But organisers sprang into motion after the lockdown started, by offering 5,000 meals every week to households in Poplar struggling to afford or entry food.

Mark Causton, supervisor of the faculty’s initiative, stated: “The Felix Project have been an immense help — I can’t praise them enough. We know we’ll need to carry on this work right through the summer, so we reply on all the fresh food they’re supplying.”

The Felix Project, which is delivering every day to lots of of food banks and neighborhood initiatives throughout London, started serving to the faculty by delivering one or two trays of contemporary produce and staple gadgets every week.

The food surplus charity has since elevated the weekly provide to 40 trays filled with food to assist faculty organisers deal with the enormous demand.

Mr Causton stated: “We’ve seen a lot of parents furloughed or losing work over the past couple of months. In the case of some families struggling to afford to buy shopping, this is one of their only sources of getting food for their children.”

He added: “It was really great to have Dizzee Rascal here helping out. He got stuck in, and got on so well with all the volunteers and all the families. It was just nice to see a smile on a lot of people’s faces.”

The faculty’s programme can also be given common provide of food from Kitchen Social, a Mayor’s Fund for London programme.

“I was given an amazing opportunity to visit and help out Kitchen Social at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, who are providing free food, books and school equipment to kids in the local area where I grew up,” stated Dizzee Rascal.

“Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks Mayor’s Fund for London for connecting the dots.”

The Help the Hungry enchantment, in partnership with our sister title the Evening Standard, has now raised extra £6.5 million for The Felix Project. We are two-thirds of the manner in the direction of fulfilling our pledge of elevating £10 million for our enchantment companion.

The Independent is encouraging readers to assist teams which can be making an attempt to feed the hungry throughout the disaster — discover out how one can assist right here. Follow this link to donate to our marketing campaign in London, in partnership with the Evening Standard.