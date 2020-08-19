Help!! – Perez Hilton

By
Jasyson
-

From Perez: The podcast industry is having a hard time DIFFICULT as an outcome of the rona! As an outcome, our show is returning down to simply one episode a week, as we provided for the very first couple of years. Your support would imply a lot! Listen! SHARE on your socials! Leave an evaluation on Apple Podcasts! I like my cohost! I like our listeners! I like doing this show! Check us out! Our latest episode is particularly fantastic! We talk Cardi B, Madonna, Ellen DeGeneres, parenting issues, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Iggy Azalea, Dua Lipa, Vanderpump Rules, Paris Hilton and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or straight at PerezPodcast.com

Read The Full Article .

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR