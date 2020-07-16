Hello Neighbor – Nintendo Switch



You move into a brand new suburb and notice your neighbor is hiding something in his basement. The only logical thing to do is to break into his House and figure out what he’s hiding. Hello neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s House to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard Window? expect a bear Trap there. Sneaking through the front door? there’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? the neighbors will find a shortcut and catch you.

Neighbors AI learns your tactics and evolves

Interactive environment

Extremely tense, but family-friendly gameplay

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Mild violence