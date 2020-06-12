Hello Kitty founder Shintaro Tsuji steps down as CEO aged 92

Image copyright

Shintaro Tsuji has been at the helm of Sanrio for significantly more than six decades





The founder of the Japanese company that created Hello Kitty has announced he is stepping down as CEO aged 92.

Shintaro Tsuji said he would pay control of Sanrio to his 31-year-old grandson, Tomokuni Tsuji.

It marks the very first change in leadership in the company’s six-decade history.

Hello Kitty, a mouthless cartoon adorned with a trademark hair bow, has generated billions of dollars since its inception nearly 50 years back.

The simple line-drawn image has appeared on merchandise including clothing, toys and stationery. It is targeted mostly at young children, however in recent years it has additionally proved favored by adults.

Mr Tsuji will formally leave his role on 1 July.

A company at a turning point

Analysis by Celia Hatton, Asia Pacific Editor

Shintaro Tsuji started a gift company in the 1960s and quickly realised that these products featuring “cute” designs were his bestsellers.

That resulted in the creation of Hello Kitty, who has since become an iconic Japanese character.

But Kitty has competition: sales have been dropping inside Japan for years and Sanrio now depends on its increasingly fragile global business.

So, Mr Tsuji’s decision to step aside comes at a turning point for the organization.

In Japanese tradition, CEO founders make an effort to pass on their positions to family members. Mr Tsuji’s son died of a coronary arrest in 2013, and so for this reason his grandson is overtaking.

Tomokuni Tsuji has already pledged to transform the company and also to drop outdated ideas. Let’s hope he is not discussing Hello Kitty, who is over the age of the company’s new leader.

Tomokuni Tsuji, who is currently a senior managing director at Sanrio, will become the youngest CEO of an organization listed on the Topix share index.

He coincidentally shares a birthday with Hello Kitty on 1 November, based on the AFP news agency. But he is 14 years younger than the character itself.

“I want to transform the company to better respond to today’s rapidly changing business environment,” he told a press conference on Friday.

Hello Kitty-branded products and services are sold around the globe and its image has even featured on a bullet train





There is a Hello Kitty theme park in China





Sanrio, whose business has been declining for several years, has been poorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual net profits fell by 95% in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, in accordance with figures published on Friday. Sales were also down 6.5 % on the previous year.

Hello Kitty-branded products can be purchased in 130 countries global, with the product range extending from prosecco to plimsolls.

It is also licensed for carnivals and cafés, while this past year a Japanese railway firm splashed the image on its bullet train, painted in white and pink.

Although the brand typifies the Japanese trend for “kawaii” or cuteness, the type itself is identified as British since when she was made in the 1970s British culture was fashionable in Japan.