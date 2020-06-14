The chief executive and president of Sanrio, the organization behind Hello Kitty, is always to step down from the helm after more than six decades.

In 1960, Shintaro Tsuji founded Sanrio, originally named Yamanashi Silk Company.

Hello Kitty was conceived by the organization in early 1970s, a character developed by designer Yuko Shimizu.

Now 92 years old, it’s been announced that Shintaro is always to step down from his position at Sanrio on 1 July, when he’ll be succeeded by his grandson, Tomokuni Tsuji.





According to data gathered by Bloomberg, 31-year-old Tomokuni will end up the youngest chief executive of any Topix-listed Japanese company.

Coincidentally, the soon-to-be new boss of Sanrio shares his birthday with Hello Kitty, on 1 November.

However, he could be 14 years younger compared to anthropomorphic character.

Shintaro would have likely been succeeded as leader and president by his son, Kunihiko, Bloomberg states. However, Kunihiko died in 2013 at the age of 61 after enduring heart failure.

Shintaro will remain chair of the organization when his grandson gets control of.

In 2014, Sanrio sparked confusion among fans of Hello Kitty if the company stated that the smoothness was not a cat, but a “happy little girl“.

Speaking to the LA Times, anthropologist Christine R Yano, who was simply put in charge of a 40th anniversary retrospective of Hello Kitty by Sanrio, made the correction.

“Hello Kitty is not a cat. She’s a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend,” the professor said.

“But she is not a cat. She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature.”