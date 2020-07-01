He’ll Veto Defense Bill If It Includes Military Base Renaming Amendment

President Donald Trump dropped a bomb on Democrats late Tuesday night when he threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it contains an amendment to rename military bases and assets which have the names of Confederate generals and soldiers.

President Trump took to Twitter prior to midnight to let Democrats know that he’s not likely to budge with this.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump tweeted.

This came following the amendment, that was filed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), passed the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee, in accordance with The Blaze. If the amendment were to become law, it might force the Defense Department to rename any and all posts and assets that honor the Confederacy, compelling said changes next three years.

In her filing, Warren included a web link to an op-ed by retired Army General David Petraeus by which he said that military assets honoring rebel “traitors” should be renamed. Trump, however, has been against this from the very beginning.

“Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become a part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted last month. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations…”

Trump isn’t the sole lawmaker who’s against Warren’s amendment. “This latest effort to unilaterally rename bases …smacks of the cancel culture the Left wants to impose on the nation,” said Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in May, liberals have been ripping down statues and desecrating memorials within their quest to erase any piece of American history they deem to be “racist.” Unfortunately for them, it looks like they won’t escape with their latest attempt to “cancel” American history on Trump’s watch.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 1, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

