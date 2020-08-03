Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021

With Acura and Team Penske having actually revealed that their collaboration will liquify following November’s last round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and with Penske having no replacement sportscar program impending for 2021, chauffeurs Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor have actually been notified they’re complimentary to chase after trips in other places.

On the back of an outstanding triumph with Taylor in the other day’s IMSA race at Road America, Castroneves, who had actually made an unwilling switch from Team Penske’s Indy Automobile program to its restored sportscar team at the end of 2017, stated he is looking for the possibility to re-establish himself in open-wheel vehicles.

“I’ll be honest, I’m looking for it, I wanna go back,” the three-time Indy 500 winner and four-time Indy Vehicle Series runner-up informedMotorsport com onMonday “I’m hustling, I’m open for service.

” I understand I have actually been so gotten in touch with Penske for over 20 years, and I’m so grateful for all these years together, however they provided us the green flag to go appearance for drives in other locations which’s what I’m doing.”

In his last complete Indy Automobile season, 2017, Castroneves scored a win and 3 lead and completed 4th in the champion, and at the time he silently confessed he didn’t feel prepared to stop open-wheel racing …