Helicopter carrying several people crashes in Western Australia

A helicopter carrying several people has crashed in Western Australia’s north.

Police were notified of the crash at about 2.30pm on Saturday in the Broome suburb of Bilingurr, in the state’s Kimberley region.

‘It is believed there have been several people onboard the helicopter during the crash,’ a police spokesman said.

‘At this time around, I am struggling to confirm the important points of those onboard or the extent of the injuries.’

Police, St John Ambulance and Department of Fire and Emergency Services personnel are giving an answer to the crash.