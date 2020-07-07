Helder Costa: Leeds sign winger on permanent deal | Football News





Helder Costa offers committed to Leeds until a minimum of the summer regarding 2024

Leeds United have proved Helder Costa has technically joined the particular club on a 4 year deal.

The Portugal international joined up with on financial loan from Wolves last summer season – in front of a prepared permanent proceed.

That deal has become established and the 26-year-old will be sticking to the Sky Bet Championship leaders right up until at least summer time of 2024.

A Leeds assertion read: “Costa began their career from Benfica, prior to loan means at Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco.

“He joined Wolverhampton Wanderers within 2016 in addition to, after an effective loan in which he was known as Player in the Season, this individual signed completely for an after that club-record exchange fee.

“Costa proceeded to go on to learn a key portion in the Wolves side which often won the particular 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship and gained his 1st international cover for Portugal at the end of the summer season.

Leeds compared to Stoke Live on

“After featuring inside the Premier League for the Molineux outfit, Costa joined Leeds United at the beginning of the present campaign on an initial financial loan deal, expecting to to a permanent deal, which includes now began.

“During the season to date, Costa has made 43 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, scoring four goals, helping Leeds reach the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with five games remaining.”