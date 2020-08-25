During his 2020 Republican National Convention speech, previous NFL gamer Herschel Walker backed President Donald Trump for reelection and stated the president wasn’ta racist Watch more convention videos here.
Home Top Stories Heisman Trophy winner declares Trump is not a racist
Most Popular
Armenia to create volunteer military units as ‘safeguard’ against possible armed attacks – Armenian...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has actually elaborated and sent a draft law on the development of volunteer military units, pointing out the...
‘Barcelona board look like they want to sell Messi’ – Laporta hits out at...
A previous president of the Liga giants has actually blasted the present routine for their evident handling of Luis Suarez and their...
Best Buy boosted by trend for working at home
The increase of homeworking has boosted sales for Best Buy, as customers gathered to the most significant United States electronic devices seller to...
Patients were infected twice with the coronavirus, say virologists
As European authorities fight to manage additional waves of the pandemic, Covid -19 infections are increasing throughout the continent. Here are the newest...
Fitbit’s new Sense can take your skin’s temperature to help you manage stress
Fitbit has actually debuted 2 new smartwatches, the Sense and the Versa 3. The $329 Sense is the flagship alternative and...
Watch this four-year-old hit a hole-in-one to dad’s amazement
Those odds increase to 3,000 to 1 for tour players, but professional golfers may go their whole career dreaming of hitting a hole-in-one but...