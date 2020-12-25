The announcement of the 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalists was made by the Heisman Trust. This took place on Thursday night. the Heisman races are known for the wide-open nature of the participants. However, this time, the announcement caused the number of participants to slim down.

The previous winners of the Heisman trophy have all been record settlers. Markus Mariota won the trophy in the year 2014, Baker Mayfield was the 2017 winner, and Joe Burrow was the 2019 winner. It is to be noted that all these winners were the earners of 85% of the voting points. And in the balloting of 2019, it was Joe Burrow who earned 93.8% of the voting points which is an almost-unanimous number. It is now time to see who will be hoisting the trophy for the year 2020.

Heisman Trophy Finalists Of 2020

The finalists of this year are Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, and DeVonta Smith. There is no denying the fact that there has been no scarcity of abrupt changes throughout the 2020 Heisman Trophy season. Nevertheless, the names that have been revealed are not surprising, if you have been a follower of the best teams in college football. The Heisman Trophy Finalists include the top three quarterback players of the current season. It also includes one of the most explosive playmakers from college football.

The 2020 Heisman trophy finalists will have to wait until the 5th of January, 2021. It is on this date that the Heisman Trophy of the year 2020 will be awarded. The award ceremony will be a virtual one. it will be aired on the ESPN channel at 7 p.m. This time there will not be any trip to the city of New York for the finalists. You will also not be seeing the former winners lining up like in the usual finale. However, the winner will still be feeling special irrespective of these things.