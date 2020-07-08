Heinz releases ‘Creamz’ kits to turn popular condiments into ice cream

HOW TO PRODUCE ICE CREAM IN A SANDWICH BAG — IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES

Heinz has released DIY “Creamz” kits that allow purchasers to create their own Heinz-condiment-flavored frozen dessert. The flavors come in mayo, BBQ, salad cream, MayoChup and, obviously, ketchup — though, as the most iconic of the trio of sauces, the ketchup has reportedly sold-out, according to the Heinz website.

Each kit comes with a recipe card, along with reusable tub to store the ice cream, a golden spoon and a golden ice cream scoop, as well as a full-size bottle of whatever condiment flavor you’re choosing. However, you’re by yourself as far as providing the milk and cream (and gag reflex).

The kits are retailing for about $17, but at the moment they’re only for sale in the U.K.

But fear not – you can still eat frozen ketchup for dessert in the event that you really want to – no matter where in the world you’re located.

The kind hearts at Heinz have released the recipes online for those dedicated enough to condiments to want to turn them into a post-meal treat. You’ll have to bring your own ice cream scoop, though.