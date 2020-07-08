Heinz releases ‘Creamz’ kits to turn popular condiments into ice cream

By
Jackson Delong
-

HOW TO PRODUCE ICE CREAM IN A SANDWICH BAG — IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES

Heinz has released DIY “Creamz” kits that allow purchasers to create their particular Heinz-condiment-flavored frozen dessert.
(Heinz)

Heinz has released DIY “Creamz” kits that allow purchasers to create their own Heinz-condiment-flavored frozen dessert. The flavors come in mayo, BBQ, salad cream, MayoChup and, obviously, ketchup — though, as the most iconic of the trio of sauces, the ketchup has reportedly sold-out, according to the Heinz website.

The kits are retailing for around $17 – however, at the moment, they are only available in the U.K.

(Heinz)

Each kit comes with a recipe card, along with reusable tub to store the ice cream, a golden spoon and a golden ice cream scoop, as well as a full-size bottle of whatever condiment flavor you’re choosing. However, you’re by yourself as far as providing the milk and cream (and gag reflex).

(Heinz)

But fear not – you can still eat frozen ketchup for dessert in the event that you really want to – no matter where in the world you’re located.

Toppings for the ice cream apparently include what appears to be chopped peanuts and possibly chili oil drizzle. 

(Heinz)

The kind hearts at Heinz have released the recipes online for those dedicated enough to condiments to want to turn them into a post-meal treat. You’ll have to bring your own ice cream scoop, though.

