HeimVision Wireless Doorbell Camera, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Chime, 1080P HD, Battery Powered, APP Remote Control, Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, 2 Storage Options, Weatherproof, HMB1

Product Description

HeimVision Premium Doorbell Camera — An Extra Set of Eyes for Securing Your Front Door!



Securing Your Front Door Wherever & Whenever You Are!

1080P Full HD, 166° wide-angle view, presenting you clear and large view images

Human detection + instant message alerts, keep you updated on what is happening when someone is passing by your door

9600mAh large battery capacity, up to 6 months stand by time, you won’t be bothered by charging and installation

Automatically switches to night vision mode, protecting you and your family, 24/7 day and night

IP65 weatherproof, rest assured to install it outside your door, it keeps recording sun or snow, rain or storm

Wireless chime comes with the video doorbell, put it anywhere in your dining room, bedroom or kitchen, you won’t miss any visitors

More useful features are waiting for you to explore…

Key Features



See the Whole Footage

HeimVision Doorbell camera starts to record when the human detection triggers, you can view 3 seconds of footage before the initial alert. Gain a clearer picture of what happened and increase the likelihood of suspicious activities. You will never miss a moment that matters.

Clear Night Vision + Wide View Angle

Equipped with IR sensor and LED, the doorbell camera will automatically switch the light to ensure a crystal clear image at night, it secures your home day and night. The 166° ultra wide angle lens presents you a wider view angle image to monitor a much larger range.

Real-Time Communications

Built-in duplex microphone and speaker make it possible for you to talk with visitors wherever you are. Asking the courier to put the parcel by the door, say hi to friends, and tell them to wait for you for a minute that you are engaged in your backyard.

More Useful Smart Features



Smart Human Detection

Taking advantage of the latest AI humanoid recognition technology, HeimVision smart doorbell only triggers when humans detected. For example, the vehicle runs far away from your pathway, you won’t be bothered by the alerts. Say goodbye to false alerts!

Detection Distance Adjustable

HMB1 smart doorbell allows you to customize the distance that detection triggers. Set the most suitable detection distance to meet your application scenes, so you only receive the alerts you care about and not be bothered by false alerts.

Reliable 2 Storage Options

HeimVision video doorbell supports both the MicroSD/TF card, Max. 128GB ( Not Included) and encrypted cloud storage with one month free trial, and you can decide to subscribe to the cloud service or not (reasonable offer) after one month free trial. You may choose one of them or both of them to record your video.

Wireless Chime Included



HeimVision doorbell comes with a free wireless chime. You may put it in your dining room, bedroom, or courtyard. The volume is loud enough for you to hear it within or aroud your house. The 4-level adjustable volume and 4 beautiful tunes can meet your needs. This chime is powered by 3pcs AA batteries or connecting with USB cable (both included).

Know before Knocking



When there is someone passing your door, you will receive an instant message alert on your phone notification bar with the video of the recorded footage. It keeps an extra set of eyes to secure your front door wherever you are. You will never miss a visitor or suspicious activities that matter.

Voice Messages Prerecorded



Do you have the experience that when your phone rings but it is inconvenient for you to answer. Heimvision design team considered it already. 3 sections voice messages could be prerecorded for quick response when it is inconvenient for you to answer the phone.

Share Account with Family



Sharing the account to your family members as many as you want. Just adding the email address and send invitation, or scanning the QR code to share. Remember to ask your family members to register on HeimLife APP before adding them to your account. All family members with shared account could view live the door situation whenever and wherever they are.

