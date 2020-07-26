HeimVision HM241 1080P Wireless Security Camera System, 8CH NVR 4Pcs Outdoor WiFi Surveillance Camera with Night Vision, Waterproof, Motion Alert, Remote Access, No Hard Disk



Product Description

HeimVision HM241 Wireless WiFi Security Camera System



Note 1: Hard Drive is NOT Included (HDD means Hard Drive Disk)

Note 2: Wireless means wireless Internet connection, but also need to be plugged in the power supply/outlet for 24/7 recording

Note 3: Audio Recording is not included

Let You Watch Over What You Love from Every Angle, Indoors and Outdoors, Day and Night, Rain or Shine.

Watch over your home in the clear 1080P HD video, and see the visitors from anywhere. With instant motion detection and mobile alerts, You can see what is happening from your smartphone, tablet, and PC.

Boost your home security with the HeimVision security camera system. Save videos captured by your wireless cameras and review them at any time. And you can share it with other family members.

All-In-One Surveillance System Included:

1 x 8CH 1080P Wireless Network Video Recorder(Wireless NVR)

4 x 1080P 2.0MP IR LEDs IP Cameras with 5DB Extension Antenna

4 x 10FT Power Supply (12V/1A) Power Adapter for Security Cameras

1 x 3.3FT Power Supply (12V/2A) for NVR recorder

1 x 3.3FT Network Cable

1 x USB Mouse

1 x User Manual

True Plug & Play and Auto-Pair



The IP cameras have been pre-matched to the NVR prior to chipping. Don’t need to run video cable, Actual Plug, and Play, Just need to connect the NVR and IP cameras with Power Supply. (Cameras are not cover battery)

Wireless Camera is different from Wire-free camera, the power cable is still required to get electricity for 24/7 surveillance purposes. Wireless means that there is no video cable between cameras and NVR, easy to install.

Hassle-Free Connection



Connect the NVR recorder and bullet cameras with the power supply Provided. ( 12V/2A power supply for NVR, 12V/1A power supply for bullet cameras)

Connect PC/TV monitor to NVR with a VGA/ HDMI Cable. Connect the USB mouse to NVR

The stable and stream video will show up on the monitor. (If you want to remote access on a smart device, you need to connect the NVR to Network)

8-Channel expandable system comes with 4 IP cameras. You can add 4 more IP cameras as needed.

Easy Remote Access on Smart Device



Connect the Router to NVR LAN port with Network cable provided.

Download free App ”IP Pro” into your Phone from Android Google Play or Apple App store; or install CMS software ”EseeCloud” into your PC/Laptop.

Create an Account and input your device ID into your Phone App, View live and record videos any time of the day from anywhere. NVR Kit also supports sync-playback, video backup, motion detection, email alert, and App alert

Wall or Ceiling Mounting



Employing 2-Axis adjustable bracket, Wi-Fi cameras are available for both wall and ceiling mounting; Just drill a hole in your wall and plug it into an indoor outlet. Use the Allen Rench to adjust the angle during installation.

Cameras are covered with high-quality metal materials that can effectively prevent rust, Can be installed in almost any outdoor or indoor place. 110° wide view angle and 1080P outdoor cameras help to get a sharper and larger image.

Plug & Play

Easy Setup

Easy Remote

Easy Mount

Motion Detection and Email Alert

Customize your own detection plan and zone for each camera exactly to your needs

When motion is detected, smart notifications with email/ snapshot alerts will be pushed to your smartphone via iPhone/ Android App

IP66 Weatherproof Cameras

The IP cameras are rated as dust-tight and waterproof and cover with durable housing. Not afraid to brave the snow, rain, or heat.

IP cameras’ operating temperature can be ranged from -4°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C)

Infrared Clear Night Vision

Featuring 3.6mm LEDs with IR-CUT function, 110° viewing angle, 50ft Night Vision range.

The camera’s infrared mode is automatically activated in low lighting conditions. It can clearly monitor everything even at night.

Wireless Surveillance System Provides for 24/7 Recording



Keep Your Property Safe and Protected, Keep the Things You Care under the Surveillance



Smart security for your home. HeimVison Security Camera System supports both wireless/ wired connection. When wireless signals can not be covered, video can be transmitted by setting up a wired network. ( Wifi camera need to connect to the Router with Ethernet cable if you want to use wired connection).

Wireless Surveillance System is perfect for monitoring large areas like villa, home, office, shop, hotel, warehouse, school, business, or elsewhere (outdoor/ indoor). Allow you to protect your property from the comfort of your smartphone, putting your property under surveillance with no worry.

NVR/DVR Box

8-Channel NVR

8-Channel NVR

8-Channel NVR

8-Channel DVR

8-Channel NVR

Box Resolution

1080P

1080P

1080P

5MP-Lite

5MP

Camera Resolution

4Pcs/ 1080P

4Pcs/ 1080P

4Pcs/ 1080P

4Pcs/ 1080P

4Pcs/ 1920P

Hard Drive

Not included

1TB Hard Drive

Not included

Not included

Not included

Free App

Heimkits/ IP Pro

Heimkits/ IP Pro

Heimkits/ IP Pro

XMeye

Heimkits

Connection Type

LAN Cable/ 2.4G WiFi

LAN Cable/ 2.4G WiFi

LAN Cable/ 2.4G WiFi

BNC Cable

Ethernet Cable

Display

HDMI/ VGA

HDMI/ VGA

HDMI/ 12” LCD

HDMI/ VGA

HDMI/ 10” LCD

Weatherproof

IP66

IP66

IP66

IP66

IP66

Night Vision

65ft

65ft

65ft

65ft

65ft

Features

Motion Detection, Email Alert, Video Loss Alert, Privacy Protection

Motion Detection, Email Alert, Video Loss Alert, Privacy Protection

Motion Detection, Email Alert, Video Loss Alert, Privacy Protection

Motion Detection, Email Alert, Face Detection, Human Detection, Video Loss Alert, Privacy Protection

Motion Detection, Email Alert, Video Loss Alert, Privacy Protection

