HeimVision 2K outdoor Security Camera, Wi-Fi Wireless Bullet Camera with Floodlight, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Motion Detection, Siren Alarm, Message Alert, MicroSD/Cloud Storage, Weatherproof, HM311



Price: $54.99 - $39.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 16:46:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Watching, Recording, Replaying, and Sharing Every Moment it Matters

Security camera with 2 bright floodlights, presenting you a colorful night vision image when the detection triggers

Smart detections & alarm/message alerts, you won’t miss any moment that matters, and won’t be bothered by insignificant activities

Remote control the camera by your mobile devices, you can see and hear what is happening from your smartphone, tablet, and PC

Sturdy metal housing, vandal Resistant & weatherproof, your reliable partner day and night, rain or snow

Support not only Wi-Fi wireless connection, but also AP hot spot and LAN cable(included)

Encrypted Cloud Storage & MicroSD/TF Slot storage for your options

All-In-One Surveillance System Included:

1 x 3MP Wireless Security Camera with 5DB Extension Antenna

1 x 6FT Power Supply (12V/1A) Power Adapter, FCC approved

1 x Screw Set for Bullet Camera Installation

1 x 3.3FT Network LAN Cable

1 x User Manual

IMPORTANT!!! PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO BELOW POINTS

Only workable with 2.4GHz, not compatible with 5GHz, please put the security camera to your router as closed as you can

With MicroSD/TF card slot, Support MicroSD Card Max. 128G( NOT included), please choose the mainstream brand MicroSD/TF card

Remote control on “HeimLink” APP (free download and use). And it comes with an adapter, just plug it to your AC120V/AC220V outlet, no battery is included in this outdoor camera, not support solar-powered

This HM311 is NOT compatible with HeimVision other models, like HM241, HM243, HM245 security camera systems/kits, it works as separate unit, you can buy several ones to add them to your APP, and monitor multi-targets at the same time

3MP/2K Ultra HD Image

HeimVision security camera adopts 3MP (2304*1296) ultra clear all glass lens, which presents you a much more clear image than 1080P cameras. You can see clearly the visitor’s face.

Clear 2-Way-Audio

Built-in Microphone & speaker, which allows you to talk with the visitors freely. You can speak by your mobile to indicate courier to put the parcel at the door, ask your friend to wait a minute when you are back home in minutes.

Strong Signal & Constant Connection

Equipped with 5DB antenna, HeimVision wireless camera has great signal performance on penetrating the wall. Also you can connect the camera by AP hot spot or LAN cable (included).

Color Night Vision with Floodlight

This HM311 outdoor camera is not only a camera, but also with bright floodlights. When nightfall, it switches to night vision automatically in IR mode. When motion detection triggers, the floodlight will shine and alarm alerts to remind you of any suspicious activities.

Smart Detections & Alarm/ Message Alerts

Taking advantage of the latest human shape recognition technology, the detection and alarm activated only when human comes. You won’t be bothered for those not really matter, like butterfly, mosquito flew over the camera. What’s more, the detection sensitivity is adjustable in low, medium and high gears.

Detection Zone Selectable

The motion detection is not only adjustable on sensitivity, but also the detection zone is selectable on your needs. Just touch and select the zones that you would like to be detected, the selected zones will become blue frames. You won’t miss any alerts that matter and won’t be bothered by false alerts.

Meatal Housing & IP65 Weatherproof

HeimVision surveillance camera is covered with thick sturdy metal housing, it is ultraviolet-proof and weatherproof. It keeps you company day and night, no matter the sun is burning, or the snowstorm, it is your reliable security guard.

Encrypted Cloud Storage & TF Slot

Security and privacy is our top consideration, the encrypted cloud storage keep your recordings in private and secure. There is also a MicroSD/TF slot for options, Max. support 128G. You can storage in local or cloud storage. Just live watching, recording, replaying freely whenever & wherever you are.

Security camera for indoor/outdoor Applications



【3MP UHD & Colored Night Vision Image】 HeimVision HM311 security camera have an upgraded all-glass lens you’ll get 3MP (2304*1296P) ultra HD image quality and monitor your property in Ultra HD video with 110° wider viewing angle. Built-in IR cut filter and 2 bright floodlights ensure true colored night vision at night when the detection triggers. This smart camera will auto-switch to night vision mode when it darks out, night vision range up to 98ft.

【2-Way-Audio & APP Remote Control】Equipped with microphone and speaker, HeimVision outdoor camera wireless offers convenient full-duplex two-way audio communication. You can see, hear and say hi to friends, talk to the courier, watch your pet , or scare away any unwanted people wherever you are. Multiple account sharing allows you to share your camera to more family members.

【Smart Detections & Message Alert 】HeimVision Wi-Fi surveillance camera is equipped with not only motion, sound, but also human detection sensors. Instant alerts will be pushed to your mobile when motion is detected. The lastest AI human detection techonology is adpoted to minimize false alerts to keep you peace of mind. Motion-activated floodlight will shine a light on the suspicious and capture color pictures at night. You can also adjust the sensitivity and detection zones.

【Cloud Storage & Local Backup Options 】Enjoying a free 30-day trial of our cloud storage, store all of your 24/7 recorded footage from this wireless outdoor camera to our cloud or MicroSD/TF card (Support Max 128GB,Not included ). All video and pictures are encrypted protected to secure your privacy. Install our user friendly free App “HeimLink” into your IOS/Android phone/ tablet/ PC to watch, record, and share all the videos captured wherever you are.

【Vandal Resistant & IP65 Weatherproof】This sturdy outdoor camera is rated as dust-tight, waterproof and cover with durable metal housing. Keep recording no matter raining, lightning, fogging or snowing. With professional engineers and dedicated support team, HeimVision always stands by your side and ready to help. Your 100% satisfied shopping experience is our pursuit. Feel free to contact with our team, we promise quick response within 12 hours.