HeimVision 2K 3MP Security Camera, Pan/Tilt/Zoom WiFi Home Indoor IP Camera for Baby/Pet/Nanny Monitor, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Motion Detection, Cloud/MicroSD Storage, HM202A

Product Description

The security cameras have three installation methods: Standing/Hanging/Wall Mount.

If your camera is hanging, you can turn on the “image rollover 180°” setting button on the APP for a better experience.

If your camera image is upside down, please check whether the “image rollover 180°” in the APP settings is turned off.

The camera is not a battery camera, the power supply comes with a camera that must be connected all the time.

360° full view and clarity in day or night. When motion is detected, it auto tracks and records the movement. You will receive notification and playback to review the whole event in seconds.

Specifications

HeimVision 3MP 2K HD WiFi Home Surveillance Camera Features

Image Resolution: 3MP 2304*1296

MicroSD Card Storage: up to 128G

Pan: 355° Tilt: 95° Zoom: 4X

Lens: f2.3mm. DFOV 110°

IR Distance: 15m / 49 feet

Power: DC5V-1.5A

Connection: WiFi/ AP hotspot/ LAN

HeimVision 2K 3MP Ultra HD Wireless Security Camera



Product Details

Smart WiFi Camera

Camera Mount

Reset Pin

Power Adapter

USB Cable

LAN Cable

Screw Set

User Manual

Important Tips for WiFi Connection:

Only support 2.4Ghz WiFi, 5GHz WiFi is not supported!

When setting a password, it should not contain special characters.

Ensure the wireless security camera and your mobile device are close to the router when connecting.

If connection fails, please reset the camera first before trying again.

3MP 2K HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera

The security camera adopts 3MP ultra-clear all-glass lens, which gives you a much clearer image than 1080P cameras. With a large wide-angle, pan 355°/ tilt 95°/ 4x digital zoom functions, you can remotely control the WiFi camera and monitor every corner of your home anytime, anywhere.

Clear Two-Way Audio

Built-in enhanced microphone & dual noise reduction speaker, even if you are not at home, you can clearly see, talk and listen to your family or pets by the wireless security camera. You can playback videos and preset favorite locations to quickly locate, and the surveillance camera can be turned off in the settings of the HeimLink app.

Automatic Night Vision

The IR night vision distance of HeimVision indoor camera is up to 49 feet, and it can automatically switch to night vision mode. Even in the dark night, the pet camera still provides you with amazing 3MP 2K ultra HD video to make sure that capture all the details for your house or office security all day effectively.

Motion Detection & Smart Tracking

When motion is detected, the home IP camera not only immediately recording and send alarm notifications to your phone, but also automatically tracking and following the moving objects, which provides 24/7 protection for your home. The motion detection, alarm notifications and detection area can be customized in the HeimLink APP.

Video Recording & Playback

You can watch the video in real time through the camera or save the video in a SD card or cloud service, and you can playback the saved videos and pictures anytime, anywhere, and record all your beautiful moments. (The cloud uses a highly secure encryption system to make your privacy more secure, video data is encrypted, so you can use it with confidence.) Everyone has a 30-day cloud free trial.

Share with Your Family

HeimVision smart baby camera supports multiple users to watch on iPhone/ Android phones simultaneously, and you can share a good time with friends and family. The HeimLink APP can add multiple cameras and display 4 live monitor videos on one screen, which will help you keep up with everything in your house.

HD Resolution

2K/3MP

1080P

1080P

2K/3MP

Two-Way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

Night Vision

49 ft

49 ft

32 ft

32 ft

Work with Alexa

x

x

x

✓

Pan/Titlt/Zoom

Pan 355°/Tilt 95°/4x Zoom

Pan 355°/Tilt 65°/4x Zoom

4x Zoom

Pan 350°/Tilt 100°/4x Zoom

Connection Ways

2.4GHz WiFi/LAN cable/Hotspot

2.4GHz WiFi/LAN cable/Hotspot

2.4GHz WiFi/LAN cable/Hotspot

2.4GHz WiFi/Hotspot

Storage Type

30-day Free Cloud Service/ Support MicroSD Card up to 128GB

30-day Free Cloud Service/ Support MicroSD Card up to 128GB

Support Cloud Service & MicroSD Card up to 128GB

30-day Free Cloud Service/ Support MicroSD Card up to 128GB

Special Features

Motion/Sound Detection, Motion Tracking, Alert

Motion/Sound Detection, Motion Tracking, Alert

Compact Design, Flexible Bracket, Motion/Sound Detection, Alert

Motion/Face/Sound Detection, Smart Tracking, Alert, Support Super Long Time Video Recording, Plug and Play

【2K 3MP Ultra HD WiFi Camera】: With 2K 3MP ultra-high resolution and 110° wide-angle optical lens, HeimVision security camera gives you a crystal clearer live video, showing more details without distortion. The 355° horizontal and 95° vertical rotation allows you to take 360° panoramic shots without blind spots, and remotely control the Pan/Tilt/4x Zoom of your pet camera through your mobile phone.

【Motion Detection Tracking & Real-time Alerts】: When the HM202A wireless security camera detects motion and sound, it will intelligently track/record video and send the real-time notifications to your mobile phone immediately. The detection sensitivity of the home IP camera can be adjusted high or low, and the alarm notification can be turned off to ensure that you will not be troubled by frequent alarms.

【Two-way Audio & Superior Night Vision】: Built-in anti-noise microphone and speakers, even if you are out, you can clearly communicate and listen to your family or pets through the surveillance camera. The night vision range of the WiFi indoor camera is up to 15m/49 ft in the dark, and the combination of 6 infrared LEDs can provide you with an amazingly clear vision, clearly capture all the details of your home or office, and prevent theft and destruction in time.

【Security Cloud Storage & Privacy Protection】: HeimVision 2K 3MP Full HD security camera adopts financial encryption, no third party can read or forge information between users and sites/servers, and all your data are protected by encryption. The smart home camera supports cloud storage and local storage of Micro SD cards up to 128GB. You can get 30-days free cloud storage of 72 hours recording to avoid the risk of loss from a Micro SD card.

【Easy to Setup & Multi-user Sharing】: This cloud camera can be easily and quickly connected to the app HeimLink (iOS/Android) via 2.4GHz WiFi (not support 5GHz WiFi) or Ethernet cable or AP hotspot. The baby camera supports multiple users to watch videos online at the same time, you can also add multiple cameras in the APP, and watch 4 camera monitoring screens at the same time. (Wireless means wireless Internet connection, and the camera needs to be plugged in.)