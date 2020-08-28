Heidi Klum, Seal reportedly work out deal so she’s ‘permitted to travel’ with kids

The set share 4 kids: Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

HEIDI KLUM BLASTS EX SEAL IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK HER FROM TRAVELING WITH KIDS TO GERMANY: REPORT

Klum and Seal have actually reached an arrangement enabling the kids to head overseas, according to a custody contract gotten by People magazine.

Seal is entitled to “expanded time” with his kids prior to their departure, the contract states, and he has the right to go to the kids at any time throughout their journey.

Should the U.S. closed down its borders, Klum is needed to “immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close.”

HEIDI KLUM RESPONDS TO ‘AGT’ CONTESTANT WHO CALLED HER ‘A TRAMP’

In her initial filing, the design firmly insisted that Seal– born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel– just invested “sporadic” time with his kids.

“In 2020 so far, he has actually invested about 6 weeks overall with Leni, 6 weeks overall with Henry, 10 days overall with Johan, and 10 days overall with Lou,” she declared.

Klum declared that she generally takes their kids when she takes a trip and at first her ex-husband was great with it however altered his …