Heidi Klum blasts ex Seal in court for attempts to block her from traveling with kids to Germany: report

Klum, 47, is contractually obligated to go to Germany to film “Germany’s Next Top Model,” where she is the host and lead judge. She requested to also bring her children: Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

HEIDI KLUM REVEALS MORE DETAILS ABOUT FALLING ILL ON ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ SET AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Henry’s time is sporadic at best,” the supermodel said in a scathing letter to a judge in court documents obtained by People.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge then claimed, “In 2020 so far, he has spent about six weeks total with Leni, six weeks total with Henry, ten days total with Johan, and ten days total with Lou.”

Klum claimed that she usually takes their children when she travels and initially her ex-husband was fine with it but changed his mind due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGES SPEAK OUT ABOUT SIMON COWELL’S INJURY: ‘WE MISS OUR BOSS’

“I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” she wrote, adding that she’s “grateful” to still have work during this unprecedented time.

