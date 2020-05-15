Hegseth on Harvard petition against virtual learning: ‘Stumbled on the right answer for all the wrong reasons’

“They stumbled on the right answer for all the wrong reasons,” stated Hegseth on “Fox and Friends” on Friday, as he promoted his dwell Fox Nation present on Friday, May 15 at eight p.m. EDT.

LIMITED TIME ONLY! RECEIVE A FREE, SIGNED COPY OF PETE HEGSETH’S NEW BOOK ‘AMERICAN CRUSADE’ WITH ANY YEARLY FOX NATION PLAN

“When I first saw this story I thought, ‘They’re yelling about liberty and freedom. And they’re young and they’re healthy and they want to set an example for the country, so they want to go back to school to rally everybody,'” he continued, feigning pleasure.

“No,” he joked. “It’s about diversity.”

The Harvard Crimson reported earlier this week that almost 700 undergraduates, dad and mom and alumni have signed on to a petition objecting to a possible off-campus fall semester.

“Harvard has long admitted that one of the most important factors in ensuring the richness of such an education is the diversity of its admitted students,” learn the petition, “Virtual learning, however, also threatens to tear the very fabric of this diversity by eliminating the equalizing force of campus life.”

CHECK OUT THE NEW SHOWS ON FOX NATION FOR ‘GRATEFUL NATION’ MONTH

“The virtual fall would be rife with inequities if we were online,” Hegseth teased, studying from the petition. “This is especially concerning if there was a return to letter grading. Heaven forbid if they gave A’s, B’s, C’s, D’s and F’s at Harvard — if you’re virtual.”

In March, Harvard suspended its letter-grading system in favor of a “universal Satisfactory-Unsatisfactory grading system.”

“This is all about the privileged class, you know, we have to make sure that everything is diverse,” Hegseth concluded. “We have to be in-person to be diverse, what if we’re not in-person then we can’t be equal and what if they give us grades that would really hurt our earning potential — it’s all the wrong reasons… unsurprisingly for Harvard.”

READ: EXCLUSIVE EXCERPTS OF HEGSETH’S NEW BOOK “AMERICAN CRUSADE”

To get extra of Hegseth’s commentary, watch Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live with Pete Hegseth, which can be accessible for free on Fox Nation and streaming dwell on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms on Friday, May 15, from eight p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.

“It’s kind of like Pete Hegseth unplugged,” he stated on “Fox and Friends.” “We’re going to answer questions, tell jokes, be candid, tell stories… “

Hegseth can even be studying excerpts from his new e-book, “American Crusade.” For a limited time, any new buy of a yearly Fox Nation subscription can even embody a free, signed copy of “American Crusade.”

Viewers can submit questions for Hegseth to answer dwell throughout the Fox Nation particular by FoxNation.com, FoxNews.com and its related Facebook pages.

To see extra of Pete Hegseth’s work on Fox Nation, together with “Modern Warriors,” “Battle for the Holy Land,” and way more, go to Fox Nation and join right this moment.

LIMITED TIME ONLY! RECEIVE A FREE, SIGNED COPY OF PETE HEGSETH’S NEW BOOK ‘AMERICAN CRUSADE’ WITH ANY YEARLY FOX NATION PLAN