Hedge funds scour alternative data for edge on Covid and economy

A multibillion-dollar market offering uncommon data such as satellite images and measurements of social networks belief is delighting in a boom in need as hedge funds and business hunt for ideas on how to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Many financiers have actually relied on so-called alternative data– specific niche info beyond basic monetary market indications or analytical releases– after discovering main numbers too sluggish in showing the collapse in financial activity due to Covid, and the healing. Providers argue it can supply valuable, real-time peeks into how a business or economy is faring.

“Absolutely, without a doubt, over the last six months the demand has skyrocketed,” stated Hinesh Kalian, director of data science at hedge fund company Man Group, which shepherds $104 bn in possessions. “There has been an increase in alternative data providers approaching us, and an increase in our investment team’s interest in these data sets.”

Michael Spellacy, worldwide head of capital markets at consultancy Accenture, stated hedge funds had actually benefited this year from approaches such as comparing social networks posts in China with Chinese federal government declarations to determine the degree of the infection’s effect, along with gathering data on the motion of Chinese container ships to keep an eye on activity …