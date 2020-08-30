Hedge funds chafe at extension of South Korea’s short-selling ban

Hedge funds are up in arms over South Korea’s choice to extend its ban on brief selling for 6 months, even after the nation’s stock exchange made a strong healing from the March low triggered by the pandemic.

Seoul’s monetary guard dog stated on Thursday it would extend its preliminary six-month ban on the brief selling of noted stocks up until March 15 2021, mentioning “widening market volatility amid a resurgence of Covid-19”.

The Financial Services Commission said it would likewise reinforce penalty for unlawful short-selling practices.

But hedge fund supervisors are frustrated at being removed of a crucial hedging tool in the middle of worries of a bubble in parts of the stock exchange pumped up by crazy purchasing by retail financiers. South Korea is one of 3 nations worldwide that keeps such a ban, in addition to Malaysia andIndonesia

“There is no reason to extend the ban, given that stock prices have recovered more than enough,” stated Albert Yong, head of Seoul- basedPetra Capital Management “The move could inflate a bubble in the bio sector, which could cause bigger losses on retail investors later.”

The criteria Kospi Composite index has actually risen more than 60 percent from its low in mid-March, when the ban was very first presented in the wake of record foreign financial investment …