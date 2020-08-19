Hedge fund Third Point sells ADRs in Sony: SEC filings By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A view of the Sony cubicle throughout the 2020 CES in Las Vegas



By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Makiko Yamazaki

BOSTON/TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Third Point (NYSE:-RRB- LLC, which had actually been pushing Sony Corp (T:-RRB- to make modifications consisting of spinning-off of its chip system, has actually offered all of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the Japanese electronic devices business, regulative filings revealed.

But the fund, headed by among the world’s highest-profile activist financiers, Daniel Loeb, still owns a big part of the business’s Japanese shares, an individual knowledgeable about the fund informed Reuters.

The filings revealed Third Point owned 1.5 million ADRs at the end of December 2019 and 675,000 at the end ofMarch At completion of June, Third Point’s filing no longer noted Sony (NYSE:-RRB- as a holding.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings reveal what financiers hold in U.S. stock. It is unclear from the U.S. filings what Third Point’s holdings are in foreign stock or just how much it owns in Sony’s typical stock noted in Japan.

A Sony agent stated the business would not discuss specific investors. Third Point decreased to comment.

Third Point exposed its position in Sony in 2015 when it got in touch with the company to spin off its extremely …