Hedge fund manager in Neiman Marcus bankruptcy charged with fraud

Daniel Kamensky, the hedge fund manager at the centre of the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy, has actually been detained and charged with fraud, extortion and blockage of justice for supposedly trying to overturn a competitor’s quote for among the merchant’s most important properties.

The Marble Ridge creator deals with a possible jail term if founded guilty. Two of the charges bring optimal sentences of twenty years.

The charges brought by Manhattan federal district attorneys, together with a different civil claim submitted versus Mr Kamensky by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, originate from text and discussions in between the hedge fund manager and financial investment lenders at Jefferies at the end of July, consisting of one discussion in which Mr Kamensky is declared to have actually tried a cover-up.

“In a conversation with an employee of the investment bank, Kamensky went as far as to say, ‘Maybe I should go to jail’,” FBI assistant director-in- charge William Sweeney stated onThursday “Today, we’ve removed the ‘maybe,’ and forced him to answer for his conduct.”

Mr Kamensky decreased through a representative to comment.

Prosecutors declared that Mr Kamensky breached his legal responsibilities as co-chair of Neiman’s unsecured lenders committee, which avoided him from benefiting at the cost of …