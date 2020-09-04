Hedge fund founder arrested over Neiman Marcus bankruptcy bid

Marble Ridge’s Kamensky was charged with securities scams, wire scams, extortion and blockage of justice.

Daniel Kamensky pressurised the competing bidder not to bid for the properties connected to Neiman Marcus’bankruptcy

Marble Ridge revealed the liquidation on August 20 after Kamensky’s conduct began falling under analysis.

On September 3, Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital was criminally charged with securities scams, wire scams, extortion and blockage of justice by the United States Department of theJustice The main link can be discoveredhere

Daniel Kamensky, 47, has actually been declared to pressurise the competing bidder (financial investment bank) not to bid for the properties connected to Neiman Marcus’bankruptcy That method, he might get the properties for himself at a lower cost. Kamensky then tried to encourage the competing bidder to conceal the plan.



Details about Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

An American chain of high-end outlet store, Neiman Marcus, declared Chapter 11 in May 2020. At the start of the bankruptcy, Daniel Kamensky used and ended up being the member of the Official Committee ofUnsecured Creditors As a member of the Committee, KAMENSKY had a fiduciary responsibility to represent the interests of all unsecured lenders as a group.

During the bankruptcy procedure, the Committee worked out with owners and effectively developed a settlement to get 140 Mn shares of MYT Securities for benefitting particular unsecured lenders of the bankruptcy estate.

In July 2020, Daniel Kamensky began working out with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors for Marble Ridge to use 20 cents per share to acquire MYT securities from any unsecured lender who chose to get money, instead of MYT Securities, as part of that settlement.

On July 31, Kamensky learnt more about about a New York- based financial investment bank had an interest in bidding cost in between 30 to 40 cents per share to acquire MYT shares from any unsecured lender who chose to get money.





The Investment Bank after that chose not to make a bid to acquire MYT Securities and notified the legal consultant to the Committee of its choice.





Details about Marble Ridge

Founded in 2015, Marble Ridge is an SEC-registered financial investment consultant. Daniel Kamensky began his profession as a bankruptcy lawyer and has over 21 years of market experience investing throughout complex, multi-jurisdictional, distressed and event-driven scenarios. Marble Ridge Capital had properties worth $1.2 Billion as on December 31, 2019. The hedge fund revealed the liquidation on August 20 after Daniel Kamensky’s conduct began falling under analysis..

Daniel Kamensky provided himself in front of Manhattan federal court, where his bail was set at $250,000.