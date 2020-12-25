Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) shares have received a consensus ‘hold’ recommendation from 12 brokerages. The company had an average $5.56, 1 year price objective from analysts last year.

On Friday, the company started from $6.24 in the stock market with the market cap being $3.31B. They had a P/E, PEG, and beta at -124.80, 125.70, and 2.08, respectively. Hecla Mining’s lowest in 1 year is $1.40 while the highest is $6.79. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.88, 1.18, and 0.30. Their 50 day rolling average is $5.27 while 200 days is $4.96.

According to the 14th November report, Hecla Mining had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.05 that topped the $0.04 consensus estimate by almost $0.01. Their net negative margin was 3.51% with a positive 0.95% equity return. The quarterly revenue was $199.70M, surpassing the $195.22M estimate.

Hecla Mining paid a $0.0037/share dividend, indicating a $0.01 year-over-year dividend with a 0.24% yield.

HL Stock Undertakings

HC Wainwright reassigned a rating of ‘buy’ to Hecla Mining stock on 10th November. BidaskClub increased its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on 18th December. Roth Capital reissued the rating of ‘buy’ and assigned a price objective of $6 on 26th October. B. Riley reassigned a rating of ‘buy’ on 3rd September. Zacks Research demoted the rating to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’ on 24th November.

Capstone Fin. Group purchases a new stake in HL stock in Q3 that is priced at $25,000. Parallel Advisors bought a new position in Q3, owning shares worth $27,000. Federated Hermes bought a new stake in Hecla Mining stock in Q2 that is worth $28,000. Macquarie Group lifted their holdings in Hecla Mining stock by almost 330.8%, owning $40,000 worth of shares. CM Bidwell and Associates Ltd. bought a new position that is worth $47,000. 52.16% of HL stock is owned by hedge funds and institutional investors.