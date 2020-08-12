Hebron 16QT Portable Refrigerator/Freezer for Camping, Fishing and Travel – 12/24 Volt DC Mini Chest Cooler for Vans, Campers, RVs and Boats



Price: $195.00

(as of Aug 12,2020 21:08:01 UTC – Details)





PORTABLE FRIDGE OR FREEZER: Easily keep beverages, food, and supplies cold on your next adventure. Perfect for cars, trucks, RV campers, boats, and vans, this portable refrigerator and the chiller’s adjustable temperature will reach down to -4°F(-20°C).

CONTROL FROM YOUR PHONE: Adjust your fridge’s temperature from afar! You can monitor the temperatures and operating mode through the Hebron app on any bluetooth-enabled mobile device. The fridge even includes a small USB port to charge small devices.

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE: Weighing just 22 lbs, the lightweight car refrigerator features built-in handles on each side, making it easily portable for travel, camping, and trips off-grid. The spacious storage compartment easily fits up to 20 soda cans. Measurements: 22.4 x 12.6 x 10.2 inches

BATTERY PROTECTION: The mini ice-free chest freezer features 3 levels of car battery drain protection and an efficient compressor. Ideal for use with a small solar system.

INSULATED & DURABLE: Made of durable plastic with high-density foam insulation, the travel fridge doubles as a mini chest freezer and has a digital control panel with vibration-resistant design.