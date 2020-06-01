Heavy police presence maintained at Oceanfront following protests; police say to avoid area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police say they are keeping up a heavy presence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront following Sunday night fights.

Many protesters took to the avenues throughout the end of the week following the demise of George Floyd.

Starting at 2 a.m., Monday, Virginia Beach Police guarantee there are no further demonstrations of unsettling influence occurring at the Oceanfront yet the heavy police nearness will stay set up.

Occupants and guests are being asked by police to keep away from the zone as of now.

The aftermath after last night’s protest at the #VirginiaBeach Oceanfront. Several storefronts smashed incl. Pier Shops & Log Cabin Pancake House. Timeline of protest HERE: https://t.co/Dgz8r8D6ht @WTKR3 #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/tyJiiMgmZp — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) June 1, 2020

On Sunday, May 31, around 7:40 p.m., a big group of people met at the Rudy Loop to take an interest in a peaceful walk on Atlantic Avenue.

Around 9:45 p.m., reports state that a little segment of marchers started to take an interest in criminal conduct bringing about police authorization. At 10:32 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department pronounced the get-together an Unlawful Assembly, mentioning the members to dispense.

When police shaped a line, dissenters beginning tossing rocks at police, and the primary poisonous gas/pepper ball was tossed. Police at that point moved in with substantial vehicles and moved protesters back.

There is as yet broad police movement at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Access to vehicles and people on foot is being confined right now and all residents and guests are mentioned to avoid the region.

Police say their next report will prompt when it is safe to come back to the region.