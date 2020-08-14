Heavy metal band flees Iran after 15-year sentence for playing ‘Satanic’ music – Middle East Monitor

Members of an Iranian heavy metal band called Arsames have actually left their homeland after they were sentenced to 15 years in jail for playing “Satanic” music.

They were detained 3 years back and later on released on bail and sentenced late last month, reports Rock music website Loudwire In a declaration provided to the site, the band challenged the allegations that they are Satanists, “Our music is about our past culture and history. They think when we growl and play fast music we are into Satanism! The skulls on our t-shirts means the same for them as satanic musicians.”

Arsames continue: “We were arrested in 2017 when we were in our studio during rehearsal. They moved us to jail that day and didn’t tell our families about where we were for a week.”

“Finally, nearly a month later, we paid bail to come out of prison and they told us we should not work, release or sell merch [merchandise] until the final court appearance… and not to talk with the media.”

“Our Instagram page and official website were banned and shut down for a year, but we built a new Instagram and started to be active until few weeks ago when the court called us again and gave us 15 years in prison. So we had to escape from Iran.”

Earlier today, the band launched a short…