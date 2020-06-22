Heatstroke symptoms, treatments and how to keep cool in the hot weather

Long gone are the days where a British summer meant eating sand-flecked sandwiches on a rainy beach. The UK weather has changed dramatically and we are able to now are expecting heatwaves more regularly than before.

While we can’t wait to run to the nearest park for a spot of sun-worshipping, there is the very real danger we’re able to get heatstroke due to the extreme heat.

Heatstroke is just a serious condition that is commonly caused by hot weather or exercise. In this state, the human body is no longer able to cool it self down and the temperature reaches dangerously high levels. The condition could affect anyone, but babies, young kids, people over the age of 75 and individuals with underlying health issues could be at greater risk, according to Public Health England.

But fear not. We have investigated the heatstroke symptoms and treatments, as well as how long the condition lasts, so you can feel prepared and survive the heatwave.

Heatstroke symptoms

If you sit out in the sunshine for too much time, you might experience ‘heat exhaustion’. This is where you may start extremely sweating, feel dizzy or nauseous, lose your appetite, experience cramps in your legs, arms or stomach and feel exceptionally thirsty.

For heat exhaustion, the NHS says your symptoms should clear within 30 minutes of cooling down. Heatstroke, on the other hand, is more harmful (but, thankfully, less common). If you suspect you or a friend has heatstroke, you may need to call 999.